New general managers Darwitz and Sauvageau head list of Pro Women's Hockey League's six leaders

FILE - Three-time Olympic medalist Natalie Darwitz answers questions before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Retired United States national team captain Natalie Darwitz and former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau lead a list of four women and two men named general managers of the newly established Professional Women's Hockey League's Original Six franchises, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)