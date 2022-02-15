New General Manager named for Rochester Civic Music

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Avital Rabinowitz has been selected at the new General Manager for Rochester Civic Music.
Rabinowitz most recently worked at Producer and Project Manager for American Public Media. The City of Rochester says she holds a Bachelors in Arts from Barnard College at Columbia University, a Masters of Arts & Cultural Leadership from the University of Minnesota and a Master in Business Administration from Capella University. Rabinowitz has also been a member of the Forecast Public Art Board of Directors.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Rabinowitz to the Rochester team,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “She joins a strong team of committed professionals in Civic Music who are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season, which includes the 30th Anniversary season of Down by the Riverside. Avital’s unique background, expertise and passion will serve our residents, businesses and visitors well.”
Rochester Civic Music’s General Manager is responsible for providing ongoing leadership in the Civic Music department and creating opportunities for connection and engagement in the arts and cultural initiatives. That includes the ability to organize the evolution and expansion of diverse and impactful programming, increase and create collaborative and meaningful partnerships, and oversee the department budget and revenue generating functions.
“I am thrilled and honored to serve the City of Rochester as General Manager for Civic Music,” says Rabinowitz. “Rochester has long been a national leader in supporting music and the arts, to the great benefit of its citizens and visitors.