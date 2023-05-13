New future dawns for 43 North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first step has been taken to transforming the former Globe Gazette building into a residential care facility for transitional living.
Organizers say the process started in September 2022 when 43 North Iowa was awarded a $2.7M grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund. The David & Phyllis Murphy Charitable Foundation kicked off private giving with a $10,000 award and in April, Central Iowa County Services awarded 43 North Iowa a grant of $399,000 for the Crisis Stabilization remodeling portion of the project along with $20,000 for personnel. The deed of the Globe Gazette building was then officially transferred to 43 North Iowa.
“With the deed in hand, we are now ready with opportunities for everyone to help close the final 35% of the project costs. Sharing information, providing financial support, or volunteering are all ways to ensure that people with severe mental health and disabilities get access to care in their community,” says 43 North Iowa Executive Director John Derryberry. “Please give us a call at 641-424-8708 to schedule a program or individual visit to learn more. Use our text to donate feature by texting TLC2023 to 91999.”
Bergland and Cram has been retained for the preliminary plans to increase services in an accessible, single-level, secure building.