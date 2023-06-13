 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

New free trolley rides in downtown Rochester

  Updated
  • 0
Free Trolley rides
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Downtown Alliance launched a trolley system today as part of their initiative, called ‘Explore Rochester’s Downtown’.

The trolley ride is free and goes in a loop around the downtown area. The ride starts at the Galleria on Broadway, and goes to Pasquale’s, Historic 3rd, the Gonda building, St. Mary’s, and back to Peace Plaza.

Interim director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) Kathleen Harrington says, “The downtown is critical to our community, it's not just this small area, it is the gateway for millions of visitors who come to Rochester each year.”

RDA hopes that the trolley service will get more people to come downtown to explore the opportunities for shopping and dining. Harrington also says that the next time someone needs a new outfit or a new place to dine, they should come to visit the downtown area.

The trolley is currently available Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5.

 

