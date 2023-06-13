New free trolley rides in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Downtown Alliance launched a trolley system today as part of their initiative, called ‘Explore Rochester’s Downtown’.
The trolley ride is free and goes in a loop around the downtown area. The ride starts at the Galleria on Broadway, and goes to Pasquale’s, Historic 3rd, the Gonda building, St. Mary’s, and back to Peace Plaza.
Interim director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) Kathleen Harrington says, “The downtown is critical to our community, it's not just this small area, it is the gateway for millions of visitors who come to Rochester each year.”
RDA hopes that the trolley service will get more people to come downtown to explore the opportunities for shopping and dining. Harrington also says that the next time someone needs a new outfit or a new place to dine, they should come to visit the downtown area.
The trolley is currently available Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5.