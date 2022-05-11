New free trolley in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There’s a new option for downtown transportation in Rochester.
Avra Hospitality is operating a complimentary trolley system with pick-up and drop-off locations that include St. Marys Hospital, the Gonda Building and the Galleria at University Square.
“The new system provides opportunities for the visitors and residents of Rochester, to explore downtown,” says Miki Radovanovic, Chief Operating Office at Avra Hospitality. “From employees to patients, individuals can take a free ride on the trolleys and enjoy shopping, dining and other attractions throughout the heart of the city.”
Avra says it is working with the Galleria at University Square and Mayo Clinic to help visitors and local residents explore the downtown area.
“At Avra, we take great pride in participating in the revitalization of downtown,” says Andy Chafoulias, Chief Executive Office at Avra Hospitality. “We feel that it is important to be good stewards to the visitors and residents of our city. We are proud of the new system and are excited for our employees, guests and others to be able to enjoy it.”
The complimentary trolley system will be available to the public every week, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, during the hours of 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.