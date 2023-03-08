 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

New Food Truck Plaza is Coming Soon

You'll be able to find it off of East Main Street between Fountain Lake and Albert Lea.

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The city will be getting a new food truck plaza soon. You'll be able to find it off East Main Street along the channel between Fountain Lake and Albert Lea. It seems like it'll feature picnic areas for residents and visitors as well as three electrical hookups for mobile vendors. Also, there is a desire to add in a kayak and canoe launch area to the place in the future. Cathy Malakowsky, the community engagement and enrichment director for the city, thinks it could add some flavor to the area.

“A lot of communities now are struggling with the loss of retail, especially after the pandemic. We have fewer brick and mortar stores, and so I think that’s one reason mobile vending has really picked up, and so this is a way for us to add diversity and variety to our local food fair," Malakowsky said.

It's estimated to cost around $92,000 to build this food truck plaza. The city hopes to have the food truck plaza ready to go at some point in the summer.

