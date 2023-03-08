New Food Truck Plaza is Coming Soon

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-The city will be getting a new food truck plaza soon. You'll be able to find it off East Main Street along the channel between Fountain Lake and Albert Lea. It seems like it'll feature picnic areas for residents and visitors as well as three electrical hookups for mobile vendors. Also, there is a desire to add in a kayak and canoe launch area to the place in the future. Cathy Malakowsky, the community engagement and enrichment director for the city, thinks it could add some flavor to the area.
“A lot of communities now are struggling with the loss of retail, especially after the pandemic. We have fewer brick and mortar stores, and so I think that’s one reason mobile vending has really picked up, and so this is a way for us to add diversity and variety to our local food fair," Malakowsky said.
It's estimated to cost around $92,000 to build this food truck plaza. The city hopes to have the food truck plaza ready to go at some point in the summer.