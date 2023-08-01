 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New firearm law goes into effect August 1st

  • Updated
  • 0

There will be some changes to how guns are bought and sold between private parties in Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new firearm safety law went into effect August 1st, controlling private transfers of pistols and semiautomatic weapons.

Back in May this year the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus issued a statement opposing the implementation of the law calling it an unreasonable barrier to a constitutional right.

The law states that private transfers of firearms will require that the recipient has a firearms elgibility background check with law enforcement allowed to deny the transfer in specific circumstances. An exception to the law is if the firearm transfer was made through a firearms dealer.

Moms Demand Change volunteer Alisha Eiken says, “I think any responsible gun owner can recognize that these aren't going to prevent anyone, any responsible gun owner from owning a gun, they're just going to make everyone safer.”

Recommended for you