New firearm law goes into effect August 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new firearm safety law went into effect August 1st, controlling private transfers of pistols and semiautomatic weapons.
Back in May this year the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus issued a statement opposing the implementation of the law calling it an unreasonable barrier to a constitutional right.
The law states that private transfers of firearms will require that the recipient has a firearms elgibility background check with law enforcement allowed to deny the transfer in specific circumstances. An exception to the law is if the firearm transfer was made through a firearms dealer.
Moms Demand Change volunteer Alisha Eiken says, “I think any responsible gun owner can recognize that these aren't going to prevent anyone, any responsible gun owner from owning a gun, they're just going to make everyone safer.”