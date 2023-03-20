New fentanyl penalties are being proposed across the US, and the impact on end users could be severe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - States across the nation are considering new regulations to crack down on the opioid epidemic.
From Oregon to New Jersey - state lawmakers are pushing for harsher penalties for fentanyl possession, manufacturing, and distribution.
Many legislators are in talks about how to get a real handle on a seemingly endless increase in overdoses.
Nevada lawmakers propose more severe charges for those with over four grams of fentanyl - which amounts to 2,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.
However, the drug is being put into other drugs like cocaine and heroin, which can offset the overall weight when drugs seized by law enforcement are tested for fentanyl.
""The reality is we can't arrest our way out of it," shared MN Adult and Teen Challenge Rochester's center director, David Hunter II.
"A lot of users out there who are seeking out other drugs are coming to find that fentanyl is in the drugs that they are using," Hunter II said.
The common user found with drugs laced with very small amounts of fentanyl could result in being penalized by new laws meant to target large suppliers.
"It really is a difficult situation in terms of criminalizing people for fentanyl who may be unaware that fentanyl is even in the drug that they're using at the time," Hunter II said. "In terms of a person's knowledge of knowing whether or not that drug is in there can make it difficult to prosecute - and at times may be even unfair."
While there are no bills in Minnesota to change laws surrounding fentanyl at this time - state lawmakers could look to the handful of other states for influence in how to combat the opioid epidemic should any measures move forward in other states.