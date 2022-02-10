New federal requirements for commercial drivers licenses take effect this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - If your dream is to be out on the open road driving a semi or shuttling the kids around town in a school bus, a commercial driver's license is a must. But before you get your CDL, there are some changes to the requirements.
As part of new federal regulations that took effect earlier this week, aspiring drivers must complete entry level driver training with a certified trainer. That training includes classroom instruction, where you have to pass with an 80% or above, and show proficiency with behind the wheel experience.
Northland CDL Training sees an average of roughly 75 people a week, coming from Iowa and surrounding states to train for their CDL. Northland's Randy Grey says there is a fairly neutral feeling about the changes, which have been planned since 2016.
"Most individuals that are seeking a commercial license understand there needs to be training involved. Number one, to be prepared to pass the testing, and number two, to make sure they have the proficiency that's required in order to handle the vehicles."
With a large shortage of drivers, Grey says the process could be more streamlined to fill vacancies.
"Not make it less safe, but to maybe streamline it and make it more efficient so that there's the ability to put more drivers on the road and get them through the process more efficiently."
The training is required for first time drivers, and anyone wanting to upgrade their license or add endorsements. The changes do not apply to those holding a valid CDL or a hazardous material, passenger or school bus endorsement prior to February 7, 2022.
