New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals.
On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester.
It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking ramp. Currently the city has EV chargers in several downtown ramps, mostly free of charge.
This new fast charger would allow two cars to utilize the unit at the same time, likely at a minimal cost.
Mayor Kim Norton says this is the first fast EV charger in the works for the city with the goal of three installed down the line.
She says with more community members buying EV's, and visitors adding to that number, it's essential to make sure our city has the infrastructure to handle the growing number.
Norton explained, "Many people are holding off because they're worried about us not having the infrastructure to support their purchase. So, I think these things have to go hand in hand. As the purchasing increases we also have to meet that demand with these chargers so we've taken that first step."
In 2021 more than 730 EV's were registered to Olmsted County.
This most recent effort is in line with Rochester's electric buses that have been rolling out across the city.