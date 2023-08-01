New fare-paying app introduced for Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bus riders have a new way to pay their fare.
Rochester Public Transit (RPT) has released its RPT Mobile Fare app which allows users to purchase bus fare products with a debit or credit card and board buses using their mobile phone.
RPT says the app features a full array of fare products including pay-as-you go options for single fares and fare-capping, which can save customers money by automatically awarding them a 31-day pass if they have paid the equivalent value in single-ride fares.
Reduced fare and ZIPS customers can use RPT Mobile Fare but they are being asked to contact RPT before downloading and installing the app, so a special fare account can be set up. Customers who use a student ID or show an employee badge as fare payment can keep doing so. People who currently receive transit passes through their employer should continue using paper bus passes.
RPT says the also has a built-in trip planning feature and all route maps and schedules can be found if needed. RPT Mobile Fare is free to download and install for both Android and iOS devices. RPT Mobile Fare does not replace DoubleMap, RPT’s real-time bus tracking app.