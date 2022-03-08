New Family Nurse Practitioner hired at FCMC

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A familiar face is rejoining Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) as a new Family Nurse Practitioner.
Jill Connell, ARNP, completed her Nurse Practitioner student clinical rotations at the clinic and as a Nursing Instructor for North Iowa Area Community College, Connell brought many nursing students to FCMC.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to join the outstanding team at the Floyd County Medical Center Clinic. It is a privilege to care for the wonderful people of this community!” says Connel.
She has previously been the Advanced Registered Family Nurse Practitioner for the Community Health Center of Mason City and Director of the Acute Care Services at Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
“We are very excited Jill has joined FCMC-Clinic,” says Vickie Demro, FCMC Clinic Director. “Her knowledge, previous experience, positive energy and passion are a great addition to our practice. Adding Jill to our FCMC family also provides another avenue for our community members to seek care close to home.”