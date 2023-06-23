New experience is coming to Nana Gogo Toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nana Gogo Toybrary will soon be offering a new experience for kids ages three to eight. "Toybrary Adventure Quest" is like a family-friendly escape room. Kids and their parents will have 45 minutes to solve more than 15 puzzles and riddles to help Farmer Ted save his animals before the storm hits. The puzzles and riddles are meant to test out kids' abilities, including their fine motor skills. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of Nana Gogo Toybrary, said the experience will help bring parents and kids closer together.
“It’s a chance for kids to bond and connect with their parents. It’s a chance for them to express themselves, show what they’ve learned, gain that appreciation that kids are always thirsting for and for parents to take that pause and really enjoy their children, enjoy what they’re capable of," Kumar said.
The experience will be open to the community starting on July 1st. The experience is around $14 per person if you're not an annual member. When the experience is available, each group taking part will need to have at least one adult and one kid. It's best to go online ahead of time and book an appointment.