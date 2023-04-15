New exhibition at the Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center had an open house today for their new exhibition "Ageless Art." The exhibition showcases work from Rochester Public Schools students as young as kindergartners to as old as high school seniors. Pamela Hugdahl, the executive director of the Rochester Art Center, said a show like this allows people to see how kids view the world today.
“They are getting their-their work recognized and they do have an op-opportunity for people to see what they’re doing and to see what is affecting them. What are, you know, how many kids made a-a Switch drawing this year, you know? What-what are the things that they’re doing and are affected by everyday that maybe kids weren’t affected by thirty years ago," Hugdahl said.
The exhibition will be on display at the Rochester Art Center through May 20th.