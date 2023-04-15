 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday
Morning...

.A complex storm system will impact the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting.

However, as the sun sets and temperatures fall, the risk for
accumulating snow will quickly increase with most accumulations
occurring Sunday night. Within the band, rates of 1 to 2 inches
per hour will be possible, and these rates likely will overcome
warmer road surfaces, leading to snow-covered, hazardous travel
for a time. Although current trends favor areas near the
Mississippi River eastward into central and western Wisconsin for
the snow band, there is some uncertainty in exactly where the
narrow snow band will set up. Continue to monitor forecast for
updates on this spring storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

New exhibition at the Rochester Art Center

  • Updated
  • 0

New exhibition at the Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Art Center had an open house today for their new exhibition "Ageless Art." The exhibition showcases work from Rochester Public Schools students as young as kindergartners to as old as high school seniors. Pamela Hugdahl, the executive director of the Rochester Art Center, said a show like this allows people to see how kids view the world today.

“They are getting their-their work recognized and they do have an op-opportunity for people to see what they’re doing and to see what is affecting them. What are, you know, how many kids made a-a Switch drawing this year, you know? What-what are the things that they’re doing and are affected by everyday that maybe kids weren’t affected by thirty years ago," Hugdahl said.

The exhibition will be on display at the Rochester Art Center through May 20th.

