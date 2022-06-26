New executive named at Sukup Manufacturing Co.

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – A new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) has been named for Sukup Manufacturing Co.
President and CEO Steve Sukup says former Director of IT and Product Integration Matt Koch will join Sukup’s executive team as CMO.
“I believe Matt will bring strong leadership and oversight as the Sukup brand continues to evolve to meet customer needs. He will be a valuable addition to our team with his product and industry knowledge,” says Sukup. “As CMO Matt will work diligently to understand our competitive position in the marketplace, product support, and focus on pricing and market strategies.”
The company says Koch has experience in many different capacities at Sukup including hardware/software engineering, product design & development, vendor relations, pricing strategy and negotiation, margin analysis, sales and client development, advertising and web development, information technology, and shop floor operations management.
“I’ve always been passionate about the Sukup brand,” says Koch. “I am a big believer in data driven decisions and measurable goals are highly important. Marketing is a mixture of art and science; I believe being able to quantify, measure, and pull meaning from disaggregated data is important. That information, and the ability to communicate and understand it, is where the real magic happens.”
Sukup says Koch as CMO will ensure that the company’s mission statement, products, values, and services positively connect with employees, dealers, and the end customer.