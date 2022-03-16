New Executive Director named for SPARK in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Heather Nessler has been named the new Executive Director of SPARK.
The Board of Directors says she we will be taking over the position on April 18 and brings with her an extensive background in leadership, marketing and communications with over 20 years of experience in various environments, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.
“I am beyond excited and humbled to be joining the team at SPARK. My passion for children, our future generation, coupled with my desire to expand on the strong mission and vision of the museum fuels me,” says Nessler. “I am eager to join the team this spring.”
SPARK says Nessler has worked at Rochester Public Schools for the past nine years in a senior leadership position.
“We are thrilled to have Heather join our team as our new Executive Director,” says Board Chair Shelly Henry. “As a dynamic leader and experienced strategist who is committed to innovation, she will be a tremendous asset to SPARK. The Board looks forward to partnering with Heather to grow SPARK and positively impact the families we serve in the greater Rochester community.”
SPARK is a non-profit children’s museum currently located at Apache Mall. It was formerly known as the Minnesota Children’s Museum of Rochester.