New events announced for Paint the Town Pink 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is announcing the schedule for Paint the Town Pink 2023.
The annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Institute will include several new events:
● January 8 - Greater Mower County PTTP Event
● January 10 - Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute
● January 21 - Fishing for a Cure
● January 28 - Plunging for Pink
● February 4 - Paint the Rink Pink
● February 11 - Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament
● February 18 - VFW Pool and Dart Tournament
● February 18 - Shooters for Hooters
● February 25 - Smashing Cancer Demo Derby
● February 25 - Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Golf
“We hope every individual who donates and every organizer who works hard to raise funds for PTTP knows how important their support is to move cancer research forward. They are on the front lines with our researchers as together we work to prevent and control cancer and find better therapies to treat it,” says Gail Dennison, Director of Development and External Relations.
The Hormel Institute says PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research since it began in 2011.
“The community of Austin and communities throughout the region are amazing in their generous support of this important work. The Hormel Institute thanks each and every person who contributes. We all know every dollar, every cancer, and every person matters," says Dennison.
For more information on PTTP and the 2023 events, go online to https://pttp.hi.umn.edu/. If you have an idea for a new PTTP event, contact Daneka Wiechmann, The Hormel Institute’s PTTP Coordinator, at wiech035@umn.edu or 507-437-9650.