...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

New events announced for Paint the Town Pink 2023

The Hormel Institute in Austin, Minn.

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is announcing the schedule for Paint the Town Pink 2023.

The annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Institute will include several new events:

● January 8 - Greater Mower County PTTP Event

● January 10 - Business After Hours at The Hormel Institute

● January 21 - Fishing for a Cure

● January 28 - Plunging for Pink

● February 4 - Paint the Rink Pink

● February 11 - Toss for a Cure Bean Bag Tournament

● February 18 - VFW Pool and Dart Tournament

● February 18 - Shooters for Hooters

● February 25 - Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

● February 25 - Freezin’ for a Reason Ice Golf

“We hope every individual who donates and every organizer who works hard to raise funds for PTTP knows how important their support is to move cancer research forward. They are on the front lines with our researchers as together we work to prevent and control cancer and find better therapies to treat it,” says Gail Dennison, Director of Development and External Relations.

The Hormel Institute says PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research since it began in 2011.

“The community of Austin and communities throughout the region are amazing in their generous support of this important work. The Hormel Institute thanks each and every person who contributes. We all know every dollar, every cancer, and every person matters," says Dennison.

For more information on PTTP and the 2023 events, go online to https://pttp.hi.umn.edu/.  If you have an idea for a new PTTP event, contact Daneka Wiechmann, The Hormel Institute’s PTTP Coordinator, at wiech035@umn.edu or 507-437-9650.

