CHATFIELD, Minn.-If you drive an electric vehicle, you can now charge up in downtown Chatfield. A new electric vehicle charger is ready for use in the back parking lot of the Chatfield Center for the Arts. The level 2 charger can add around 60 miles of range to your battery. The Chatfield Alliance hopes it will attract more people to the city and encourage them to check out places in the community while they charge up their vehicle battery. For the remainder of the year, the charging station will be free.
New EV charger available in Chatfield
- Jerome Barnett
- Updated
Jerome Barnett
