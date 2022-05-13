New Emergency Management Director named for City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kyle Mirehouse has been named the new Emergency Management Director for the City of Rochester.
Mirehouse currently works in an Emergency Management role for White House and will take over in Rochester on June 2.
“The City of Rochester is excited to welcome Mr. Mirehouse to the organization. The realignment of this position is an opportunity for continuous improvement, including how we bring together existing resources to strengthen the outcomes for our community and organization. This position is vital in the way it focuses on relationships and collaboration, especially with public safety agencies and in times of need and crisis,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “Mr. Mirehouse’s extensive background and expertise in the area of Emergency Management will serve our community and organization well.”
Previously a part of the Rochester Fire Department, the Emergency Management Director will now be part of City Administration with support roles for both police and fire operations.
“The past two years of the pandemic have confirmed what emergency managers already knew: we must prioritize community resiliency," says Mirehouse. "I have served at nearly all levels of government in the emergency management industry. My journey has provided me with the experience and tools needed to build and sustain a safe and resilient community in Rochester. I’m eager to join Rochester’s team and to leverage the existing diversity, economy, and culture to enhance the forward leaning posture of the city’s emergency management program.”
Mirehouse holds a Doctorate in Emergency Management & Public Safety and he is a 2005 graduate of Rochester’s John Marshall High School. He received the Purple Heart in December of 2009.