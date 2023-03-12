New electric vehicle chargers installed in Eyota and Plainview

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says two new charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) are coming to Southeast Minnesota.
Thanks for grant money from Dairyland Power Cooperative, PEC says chargers are being placed at Bennett’s Eyota Market and High Plains Cooperative in Plainview.
“High Plains Cooperative is happy to have partnered with People’s Energy Cooperative to bring the Plainview community an electric charging outlet,” says Keith Holm, CEO and general manager of High Plains Cooperative. “We are embracing the future head on and are committed to the residents of Plainview.”
High Plains Cooperative is offering free charging at the new charger from April 1 through June 30. Bennett’s Eyota Market is offering free charging now through April 30.
“As your local rural electric cooperative, we are committed to our members, including the companies operating within our service territory,” says Mike Henke, president and CEO of People’s Energy Cooperative. “Through collaborations like these, we are able to serve members who drive electric vehicles, generate revenue from non-member charging, and help local businesses fulfill a need they see in their community.”