New election boundary map to be presented to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City staff has come up with a new map of City Ward boundaries to recommend to the Rochester City Council.
Because of increasing population, Ward boundaries and precincts in the city have to be adjusted so each Ward has equal population.
“We thank all of our community members and organizations that have been engaged with and supportive of our local redistricting process,” says City of Rochester Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer. “From the beginning, our focus has been on a process that is accessible, transparent, and timely. We believe that this map best reflects the guiding principles of the process and our commitment to the community.”
The City Council will hear a presentation on the new map on March 21 and then act on the proposed map during a special meeting on March 24. If approved, the new Ward boundaries and precinct assignments will be in place for the August 9 Minnesota State Primary and November 8 General Election.
The redistricting process included feedback from included eleven virtual listening sessions, two virtual overview sessions, and four virtual public comment sessions. To view the new map online, click here.