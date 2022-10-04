New Economic Development Center opens its doors in the Biobusiness Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration was held at the new Economic Development Center on Monday.
The center is located in the Biobusiness Center on the 6th floor.
Organizations located in the the EDC include: The African Development Hub, Black Entrepreneurship Team (BET), Collider, Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, Southeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center, Southeast Minnesota SCORE and RAEDI.
John Wade, the executive director of RAEDI, said the center will help streamline the business process for residents.
"We will help them do business planning, business preparation, get them financially able to be funded or working with the banking community to make sure we have great funding options for businesses to get started with capital. So, we align capital, we align resources to help businesses get started and grow," Wade said.
Lee Green, who is a marketing consultant with BET said the EDC will aim to close the racial wealth gap in southeast Minnesota.
"I see there are a lot of black owned businesses in Rochester and in the surrounding areas that have these ideas but they just do not know how to use them. Where do I go, who can I talk to for resources, for information, for advice. Those sorts of things to help me to get my idea off the ground and that is where we come in," Green said.