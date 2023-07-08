New docks installed on Clear Lake, one for the mobility-impaired

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new dock has been installed at McIntosh Woods State Park for people with impaired mobility.
Park Manager Tammy Domonoske says the dock has a kayak launch system made specifically for mobility-impaired individuals that includes a bench with sliding seats, and rollers and railings to aid kayakers in entering the lake.
“Kayaking is a popular activity on Clear Lake, and this dock will help everyone enjoy the activity with less effort required to enter the water,” says Domonoske.
The new dock is located just west of the park and can be accessed on East Lake Street near Ventura. Domonsoke says a second new dock has been installed at the Lynn Lorenzen Access on Clear Lake just east of Ventura to provide fishing access and a spot to enjoy the lake.
Funding for the docks was provided by Marine Fuel Tax dollars and both are now open to all public users.