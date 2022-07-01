New diversity program seeks to attract people to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - "Building CommUNITY" is a new program from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce focused on emphasizing diverity to encourage more people to move to town.
The Chamber says the 2020 U.S. Census found Mason City was 93.17% white, down slightly from 94.3% white in the 2010 Census. According to the Chamber, "the greatest community needs are Population Growth and Workforce Attraction, it is important to demonstrate North Iowa is a welcoming community with inclusive employers."
"Building CommUNITY" will be part of the Chamber's Worksite Wellness Committee program of work and all Chamber members, regardless of size, are invited to participate by adopting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program, taking the North Iowa DEI pledge, and participing in training.
To rally support for the new program, the Chamber says it has hired local artist Zoie Papouchis to design a “paint-by-number” mural in a highly-visible location. Starting July 6, community members from businesses, youth groups, service clubs, senior citizens, and disabled residents from group homes will paint the mural located on the north side of Community Health Center
in downtown Mason City. Those interested in helping paint the community mural can contact Zoie at 641.423.5724 or chamber@masoncityia.com.