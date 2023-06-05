New disc golf course

PRESTON, Minn.-There's a new, free disc golf course you can enjoy. The course features 18 different holes. You start off in a designated tee area and try to reach a disc golf basket in as few throws as possible. You have to look out for other people who might be there. Pedestrians and cyclists have the right of way. Andy Bisek, the president of the Preston Lions Club, explained why he wanted to help create a disc golf course.
“I have two sons that play disc golf quite a bit, and they would come home to Preston and they always said, you know, ‘Dad, you should work on getting a disc golf course in Preston,'" Bisek said.
He also said you have to keep the course clean for everyone. The Preston Lions Club plans to add nine more holes to the course. They're hoping to have those ready to go sometime in the fall.