New director names for NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new director has been named for the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
Candi Karsjens is taking over for Tim Putnam, the center director for the past eight years who resigned in December 2021.
“Candi has extensive experience working in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of north Iowa,” says NIACC President Steve Schulz. “She brings a strong business acumen and extensive experience working with new and existing businesses. I am excited about her skill set and the vision she has for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.”
NIACC says Karsjens joined the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center in 2019 as the Director of Innovation and Acceleration and has over 30 years of business and industry experience, including owning several successful businesses. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Business Administration in Strategy and Innovation.
Putnam is taking a business development position at Iowa-based Inseer Inc.