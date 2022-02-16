New director named for the Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Karen Lemke has been named the new Director of the Rochester Public Library (RPL).
Lemke has been selected to take over for the retiring Audrey Betcher, who has led the library for over 20 years. Betcher will retire in March and Lemke, the current RPL Head of Marketing and Community Engagement, will begin transitioning to her new position on February 24.
“We are thrilled to announce Karen’s appointment to the Director of the Rochester Public Library,” says Adam Meyers, a member of the RPL Board and Chair of the Personnel Committee. “Karen brings strong internal and external library leadership experience to the role, with a robust and dynamic commitment to RPL and the Rochester community. She is a vibrant and collaborative leader who will continue to uphold the Library as a welcoming venue for all to connect and learn.”
The Director reports to the Library Board and serves as a department head position representing the Board to the City Council and City Administrator.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Library Director at Rochester Public Library,” says Lemke. “The library has a long history of being innovative to meet community goals, and a strong, community-driven strategic plan. Most importantly, RPL has a kind, compassionate team that is dedicated to doing impactful work in Rochester.”
Lemke has worked at RPL since 2015. Before that, she was the Public Relations and Program Director for Pine River Library in Bayfield, Colorado.