New Dean of Students announced for Riverland Community College

AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College is introducing its new Dean of Student Affairs.
Oscar González began his new position at the beginning of the academic year in August and was most recently the Interim Accessibility Resource Director and Compliance Officer at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“Dean González brings valuable skills and experiences to the Riverland administration,” says Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. “I am impressed with his positive attitude, his commitment to equity, and innovative strategies to serve diverse populations. This will serve the college well as we continue with Minnesota State’s Equity 2030 goals and pursue Riverland’s vision to ‘offer the best opportunity for every enrolled student to attain academic and career goals in an ever-changing world.’”
Riverland says Dean González is a first-generation college student whose journey began at a community college and is currently completing a Doctoral degree through St. Cloud State in Higher Education Administration.
“I am excited and eager to be part of the Riverland Community College community and to contribute to the great work taking place for the success of our students,” says Dean González. “As a first-generation Mexican American, non-traditional student, and veteran, I know the value of higher education and its powerful impact on communities. I believe in the value of relationship building, and I look forward to working with the Student Affairs division to learn more about the challenges and successes.”
Although, he will also be working at the Albert Lea and Owatonna campuses, Dean González’ main office is located on the Austin campus in the East Building.