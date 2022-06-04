New date, same great FEAST! in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The ninth annual FEAST! Local Foods Marketplace returns November 5 at the Mayo Civic Center.
“We’re excited to come back stronger than ever at this new, earlier date,” says Tim Penny, President and CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), a founder and sponsor of the event. “This will be a great kickoff for the holiday season, and we really relish the opportunity to show off all that our region has to offer from our vibrant local foods businesses.”
FEAST! was previously held in December.
“I enjoyed talking with customers at FEAST! They were involved, engaged, and interested in what the vendors had to offer, open to tasting our products and providing feedback. I’m looking forward to this year’s festival,” says Ameeta Jaiswal-Dale of Panache, winner of the 2021 FEAST! People’s Choice Award.
Over 100 regional food businesses will be part of FEAST! 2022. To learn more and register online go to local-feast.org/registration2022.