New cybersecurity plan will distribute $23.5 million in funding across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There’s a new plan to protect the State of Minnesota from cybersecurity threats.
Minnesota IT Services (MNIT), in partnership with the Minnesota Cybersecurity Task Force, launched the 2023 Whole-of-State Cybersecurity Plan on Tuesday.
There are four initial goals for the Whole-of State Plan:
1. Help local governments, Tribal Nations, and school organizations acquire the tools and resources they need to enhance their existing baseline cybersecurity capabilities.
2. Expand the use of advanced cybersecurity detection and defensive tools and capabilities.
3. Expand threat intelligence analysis and collaboration throughout Minnesota.
4. Bring security products, services, and resources to critical infrastructure through strategic partnerships.
“We are living in a time when it’s easier to access information than ever before,” says Tarek Tomes, MNIT Commissioner and State of Minnesota Chief Information Officer. “This plan continues our efforts to collaborate with governments and schools responsible for keeping Minnesotans’ information secure. As One Minnesota, we must continue to invest and mature our defenses against the threats of the future.”
The Whole-of-State Plan will be used to distribute $23.5 million of funding from the federal, state, and local Cybersecurity Grant Program and the Minnesota Legislature. State officials say at least 80% of funding will go directly to programming, and 25% is designated for rural areas where resources are fewer.
“Our state’s cybersecurity chain is stronger when we commit to improving cybersecurity and supporting people across jurisdictions – focusing on what everyone needs,” says John Israel, MNIT Assistant Commissioner and State of Minnesota Chief Information Security Officer. “All Minnesota governments and school districts are encouraged to participate together in this Whole-of-State Plan so our organizations can protect our neighbors, families, and children.”
Minnesotans can find more information about the plan on MNIT’s public site.
“I'm excited by the possibilities this funding will offer to school districts in Minnesota and how it will help protect Minnesota students,” says Nicole Pruden, Minnesota Cybersecurity Task Force member. “As schools experience more cybersecurity incidents, we can't assume that schools can do more with less. The plan is the result of long discussions at the task force about how we can use the new funding to bridge the affordability gap for cybersecurity measures in underfunded schools across the state.”