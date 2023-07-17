New Cub store is coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Grocery store shoppers will soon have access to another option. This will be the second Cub location added to the Med City. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was among those who participated in a groundbreaking ceremony today at the construction site. The store is expected to have around 100 employees once it is fully staffed. It'll feature an expanded fresh aisle, an expanded wine and spirits section, and a drive-up pharmacy. Brian Audette, the interim CEO of Cub, explained why Rochester was chosen.
“Rochester, as you know, is a community that continues to grow. We’re coming to an area of Rochester that is-that is expanding and working with the-the city and-and the community leaders, so it’s a growing community and it’s a community that we prioritize for development," Audette said.
Work on the building's exterior will be done in November. After that, work on the inside of the store will begin. The hope is to have the store open sometime in April of next year.