New COVID vaccine coming this week

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an updated mRNA vaccine from both Moderna and Pfizer.
The new vaccine was developed from variants reported in the southern hemisphere during their cold season.
Olmsted County Public Health nurse Jodi Johannessen says, "It is to cover the XBB.1.5 variant which they feel will be the variant to cover throughout the winter months."
She says that cases of COVID locally have been stable with only a slight increase in hospitalizations.
She says, "There has been a slight increase, uptick in cases but nothing to be alarming or to be overly concerned about at this time."