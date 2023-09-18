New COVID-19 booster doses are available in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-A new COVID booster shot is available for anyone who is six-months-old or older. The Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and most of the pharmacies in Olmsted County are providing them. The latest doses will provide protection from the latest Omicron variant of COVID-19. There is a charge for this vaccine. Neither the state of Minnesota nor the federal government will provide these vaccines for free. Jodi Johannessen, a public health nurse from Olmsted County Public Health, said that most health insurance plans will cover the cost of your vaccine.
“I do feel that the COVID-19 vaccine will become kind of just more seasonal in the effect of like we do pneumonia vaccines, like we do influenza vaccines. It is a virus. The virus does tend to mutate and change, so there will always be kind of a new and upcoming version to cover the variant that we are on," Johannessen said.
If you are uninsured or underinsured, you can get the vaccine at Olmsted County Public Health for $21. You need to call Olmsted County Public Health ahead of time and make an appointment in order to get the vaccine.