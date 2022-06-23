New court precedent could present a challenge for future gun legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The United States Supreme Court handed down its first decision on guns in nearly 12 years on Thursday.
In a 6 to 3 vote, the high court struck down a New York law that required residents seeking to obtain a permit to carry to provide a valid reason or need.
The last time the high court ruled on guns was in 2010, when it established the right to keep guns inside a home for self defense.
The justices in support of the decision said the state law violates the Second Amendment's language that guarantees the right to bear arms.
The law will affect California, Hawaii, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode.
Minnesota and Iowa will not be affected by the ruling.
However, Rob Doar, the senior vice president for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said the ruling could open the door for more legal challenges aimed at laws that have restrictions or requirements for a permit to carry a firearm.
"If that level of scrutiny is applied to all legislation it is going to put a higher level of review and potentially lead to more cases being overturned and may cause the overturning of some pending legislation that is being proposed," Doar said.
Requirements to obtain a permit to carry a firearm in Minnesota include the required age of 21, the completion of an application and background check, as well as good legal standing (cannot have a felony).