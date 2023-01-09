New court hearing scheduled for accused Rochester murderer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The next court date is set for an accused killer in Olmsted County.
Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree drug possession. Law enforcement says Bush murdered Kimberly Robinson, 41 of Eyota, on Christmas Day 2022. Court documents state Robinson and Bush were in an on-again, off-again relationship and the cause of her death was a gunshot wound.
Investigators say a half-pound of cocaine was also found in a bag with Bush’s clothing, Bush’s ID, and Bush’s credit/debit cards.
Bush is now scheduled to have an initial appearance hearing on Friday in Olmsted County District Court. That is usually when the date for an arraignment hearing is set and that is when a defendant typically enters a plea.
Bush remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $3 million bond.