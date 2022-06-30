New corporate leaders announced at Winnebago Industries

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is announcing changes to its executive leadership team.
Amber Holm will be joining the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer while Sri Koneru is promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chad Reece is promoted to Vice President, Government and Industry Relations.
“We are excited to welcome Amber, an experienced and highly accomplished marketing leader, to our Executive Leadership Team,” says Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “Over the past six years, we have built a stable of premium, leading outdoor recreation brands under the Winnebago Industries parent company umbrella. These are incredible assets and as CMO, Amber will especially strengthen the Winnebago Industries enterprise brand, captain the sharing of best brand management practices across the organization, and drive crucial strategic communications and consumer insights efforts.”
The company says Holm joins Winnebago Industries effective July 6, 2022, after more than two decades leading marketing and brand management for top consumer brands across multiple industries.
“Sri joined Winnebago Industries two years ago and has been Vice President, IT since his arrival. In this period, he has made significant contributions, most notably in bolstering a cyber-security platform and building a highly qualified team to execute cyber and digital strategy,” says Bryan Hughes, CFO and Senior Vice President, Finance, IT, and Strategic Planning. “His extensive expertise in enterprise architecture, digital transformation, leveraging data, and mobile and cloud technology, as well as a history of leading successful ERP implementations make him a perfect fit for this expanded role.”
Prior to Winnebago Industries, Koneru was with Xcel Energy as Area Vice President, IT & Digital Strategy, where he successfully led a major ERP rollout across the entire enterprise and the deployment of digital tools.
“As VP, Government and Industry Relations, Chad will leverage his long-term government and industry relationships to further enhance Winnebago Industries’ leadership in the outdoor recreation industry,” says Stacy Bogart, SVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Responsibility. “He will continue to be a great ambassador for our Company, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his expanded role.”
A 34-year veteran of Winnebago Industries, Reece has served in many critical leadership roles, most recently as Director, Corporate Relations where he led enterprise branding and had oversight and management of communications and public relations across Winnebago Industries.