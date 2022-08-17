New computers delivered for new Rudd Public Library

RUDD, Iowa – When the new public library opens in Rudd, it will have seven new computers thanks to the Lions Club.
An EF1 tornado hit the small town in Floyd County on December 15, 2021, and the public library was among the structures destroyed. Plans are moving forward to rebuild it in a new location and the new computers for that new library have now been delivered.
A $5,000 grant from Lions Clubs International Foundation paid for the seven new computers which were bought from a California company. Darwin Meyer and Stanley Johnson of Iowa Lions District 9 NC presented the computers to the community on Wednesday at City Hall. They will be used by library patrons and students with the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District.
The new library will be built on the corner of 6th and Floyd Street in Rudd at a cost of over $700,000. Fundraising is underway and plans are to start construction in spring 2023 and be complete by the end of the year or early 2024.
A GoFundMe page for the library is online and checks made out to the Rudd Public Library Relief Fund can be mailed to:
First Security Bank
Attn: Rudd Public Library Relief Fund
P.O. Box 577
809 Clark Street
Charles City, Iowa 50616