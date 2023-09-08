New community space unveiled at 125 Live

ROCHESTER, Minn.-125 Live, the City of Rochester, and Park and Rec unveiled a new community space in 125 Live.
The project was approved last year and cost about $500,000 to complete. The completed space is 3500 square feet.
City of Rochester parks and rec director Paul Widman says, "As we came in here and the programs, especially at 125 Live and our recreation programs grew we found what really needed is what you see here, is some flexible program space."
The space will be able to function for a variety of activities.
125 Live board president says, "This new space will serve as a hub for collaboration, education, empowerment. From fitness, pickleball, and social activities to a space for after school programming for accessible rec."
125 Live says the space came when they have more members needing space to exercise during their busy time.
124 Live executive director Sylwia Bujak Oliver says, “It's extremely important, like I said, we run out of the space. We have over 5,500 members so it was essential that we have more rooms, particularly in the morning when our members are the most active. So it was a great fit with Accessible Rec and this after school program can come in the afternoon whenever we are not busy.”