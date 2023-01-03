New commissioners take office in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four new Olmsted County Commissioners were sworn into office Tuesday.
Each new commissioner released a statement on their goals and what they are most anticipating:
District 4 Olmsted County Commissioner Brian Mueller – “My goals, in addition to keeping the county moving forward, are fiscal responsibility and to keep the infrastructure up in all areas of the county. As a new commissioner, I’m looking forward to being involved with the county communities and working with the new and current commissioners.”
District 1 Olmsted County Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith – “One of my top goals as an Olmsted County Commissioner is to ensure a sound and stable budget. Olmsted County has proven it can secure reserves and strengthen its financial position during times of economic growth. We have also shown we can manage under extreme conditions and economic downturns. Throughout the pandemic, Olmsted County has remained financially stable, delivering essential services in public health, public safety, human services, housing, and more. The highest priority in maintaining a sound budget is setting a levy amount that ensures Olmsted County can run smoothly. This includes ensuring we can deliver all state and federally mandated services with excellence.”
“I am most excited about becoming increasingly knowledgeable about Olmsted County through continuous learning. Olmsted County delivers a wide range of services and programs to all Olmsted County residents. As an Olmsted County commissioner, providing sound oversight requires commissioners to have an in-depth understanding and insight about a vast range of topics, including budget, infrastructure, human services, housing, public safety, public health, waste and recycling, voting and elections, and much more. I am eager to gain continuous insight about the county to be as effective a public servant as possible.”
District 5 Olmsted County Commissioner Michelle Rossman – “I will strive to represent the interests and needs of the residents of District 5 in Olmsted County government discussions. My interactions with fellow commissioners, county staff, and residents will be grounded in transparency, open communication, and honest dialogue with a focus on strategies that support a thriving Olmsted County. I’m excited to build my knowledge of the many diverse programs that the county administers.”
District 2 Olmsted County Commissioner David Senjem – “My goals are to represent the interests of my District 2 constituents to the very best of my ability, to serve the needs and interests of my constituents in a manner that is beyond reproach, and to study the issues and govern at the county board table in accordance with what I feel is in the best interest of the citizens I represent, and the county I am so honored to serve.”
“Serving the people in an elected position is an honor few people seek and a privilege few people are granted. I ran for the Olmsted County Board with the aspirational goal of making our county a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I especially look forward to immersing myself within our county, listening, learning, and finally working with my fellow county board members on our journey toward making Olmsted County that better place.”
The commissioners join incumbent commissioners Sheila Kiscaden, who represents District 6, Mark Thein, who represents District 7, and Gregg Wright, who represents District 3. Commissioner Wright will also serve as the board chair for 2023.