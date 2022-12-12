New coffee shop coming soon to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new coffee shop is opening up soon. This will be Spyhouse Coffee Roasters first ever location in Rochester. It should provide around 12 to 14 jobs to the community this year. Kevin Wencel, the president of Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, said he feels good about creating a community for his employees.
“Our staff and our associates are-are part of our community as well, and so, you know, that-that fits in with our ethos of of supporting our communities, you know, supporting the community-communities not only that we’re in from a-a customer standpoint but our-our associates, our-our baristas, our managers," Wencel said.
If you want to check the place out, it opens up on Wednesday.