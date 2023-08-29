New coalition announced to grow the sustainable aviation fuel industry in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new partnership is hoping to make Minnesota one of the leaders in the sustainable fuel aviation (SAF) industry.
Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday the Minnesota SAF Hub, a partnership established by Greater MSP, Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, Ecolab, and Xcel Energy, is the first large-scale SAF coalition in the U.S. with collaboration among key players across industries committed to scaling SAF production to replace conventional jet fuel. The goal is to “decarbonize” the airline industry.
“Minnesota has what it takes to lead the sustainable aviation fuel industry,” says Governor Tim Walz. “With this partnership and a nation-leading tax credit, we’re making Minnesota the best state in the nation to produce and blend sustainable aviation fuels – all while creating good-paying jobs and supporting rural communities.”
The partnership will help produce affordable, low-carbon SAF in Minnesota by processing, refining, and blending to be used at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) released the following statement on the launch of the Minnesota SAF Hub:
“Homegrown sustainable aviation fuel is not only an economic generator for communities across the state, it’s also an important tool to help us reduce our carbon footprint. The work of this partnership will help expand access to biofuels for Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, making aviation more sustainable and reducing our dependence on foreign oil. It will also support farmers, producers, and good-paying jobs across rural America.”
Governor Walz says this is a multi-year strategy rooted in commitments to:
- Environmental and water stewardship at all points along the SAF value chain beginning with feedstock – not at the airport – and at every step of the SAF production process.
- Producing affordable, low-carbon SAF by developing an integrated value chain that stretches from production source and processing to refining, blending, and use at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
- Fostering adoption of innovative solutions and technology breakthroughs to accelerate the SAF transformation journey and scale up commercial progress.
- Supporting university and private-sector research and collaboration to address scientific and technical hurdles associated with the commercially viable production of ultra-low carbon SAF from regenerative agricultural inputs.
Supporters say SAF is made from renewable biomass and waste resources and has the potential to deliver performance jet fuel with a carbon footprint at least 50 percent lower than traditional fuel. At MSP International Airport, 17 commercial carriers consume 400 million gallons of jet fuel each year and MSP says it is committed to achieving 10 percent SAF in its U.S. operations by 2030.