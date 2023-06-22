New chicken coop for Montessori school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Montessori School broke ground on a new smart chicken coop.
The new coop is being built with the help of over 15 different organizations, students, and staff at the school. Students helped design the coop with the health and safety of the chickens in mind.
Kelley Flanders, head of the school, says, “It's incredibly important. We have chickens here as a tool in our ecology program and work with our students in the natural environment and in the world.”
Flanders said that the project is an opportunity to help build the community at the school.
Construction on the coop starts soon and will be finished in time for the beginning of the new school year.