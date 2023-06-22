New chicken coop for Montessori school

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

New chicken coop for Montessori school

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rochester Montessori school broke ground today on a new educational chicken coop. When it's expect to be done and what the school hopes they and the students get out of it

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Montessori School broke ground on a new smart chicken coop.

The new coop is being built with the help of over 15 different organizations, students, and staff at the school. Students helped design the coop with the health and safety of the chickens in mind.

Kelley Flanders, head of the school, says, “It's incredibly important. We have chickens here as a tool in our ecology program and work with our students in the natural environment and in the world.”

Flanders said that the project is an opportunity to help build the community at the school. 

Construction on the coop starts soon and will be finished in time for the beginning of the new school year.

 

