New CDC guidance recommends unvaccinated Americans to avoid flying

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Dr. Anthony Fauci drew attention on Monday after suggesting the United States could look implementing a domestic flight vaccine mandate to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that Americans who are unvaccinated should avoid domestic flight travel until they are fully vaccinated.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said a mandate could also come from individual airlines.
"An individual airline itself could make that requirement for being fully vaccinated or the federal government could impose that on domestic travel. Now, we are not sure how that would hold up in court. All of the other federal mandates, that host of those that are being litigated, we will know more starting in about ten days," Hardy said.
The Biden Administration's current vaccine mandate for businesses is awaiting a legal decision to be handed down from the Supreme Court.
Hardy said in addition to a question of legality, a domestic travel vaccine mandate would cause massive headaches for travelers and airport workers.
"We do not have standby airports. An airport is as big as it is. We got the finite space, the finite number of lines, the finite access point and the finite number of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to screen people and just one more step in that process is just a matter of physics. It is going to slow it down," Hardy said.
Fauci said on Tuesday that Americans should not expect a domestic flight vaccine mandate.