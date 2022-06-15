New campaign finance reports shows Gov. Walz with a cash advantage over GOP's Jensen

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new campaign finance report shows Gov. Tim Walz has a significant cash advantage over GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen.
Walz currently has $4.5 million dollars in his pockets and raised roughly $1.8 million since Jan., while Jensen has $663,000 dollars and raised more than $470,000 in the last five months.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Jensen's gubernatorial endorsement, which he secured after nine rounds of voting at the GOP state convention, likely caused the GOP candidate to spend more than Walz, who is running unopposed.
Hardy said he expects Jensen to make up ground in the coming months.
"Republicans want that position bad. If you remember Pawlenty was our last Republican governor and then Dayton had two terms and now Walz having a term. So, that is three straight terms that Republicans have not controlled the governor's office and they want that position bad. so, I would expect Jensen's numbers to get right up to that spending limit real quick here," Hardy said.
Hardy said Minnesotans should watch who donates in the coming months and where money is flowing in from.