New campaign aims to prevent fish kills in SE Minnesota

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

New campaign aims to prevent fish kills in SE Minnesota

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency MPCA

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A public awareness campaign is underway to help protect water and prevent fish kills in southern Minnesota by highlighting best management practices for reducing polluted runoff from agricultural lands.

Recent fish kills in trout streams have motivated the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Natural Resources to try and educate residents and owners of farmland.

“Minnesotans treasure our waterways and protecting these vital resources requires collaboration among numerous partners — from residents and agricultural landowners to local partners and state agencies,” says Dana Vanderbosch, MPCA assistant commissioner.  “This campaign builds on investments state agencies have been making for numerous years to increase the use of best management practices that prevent runoff and protect our lakes, streams, private wells, and fish.”

MPCA says the geography of southeast Minnesota makes the region especially vulnerable to fish kills from polluted runoff into lakes and streams and understanding the risk factors, such as applying chemicals and manure to lands too close to rain events, may help residents take proactive measures to minimize runoff, which maximizes soil value and reduces fish kill risk. 

The public awareness campaign includes direct mail to agricultural landowners, radio spots, and digital media efforts to reach residents in Dodge, Fillmore, Goddhue, Houston, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha, and Winona counties.  This campaign is funded by the Clean Water Fund which enables the protection and restoration of Minnesota's waters. Promotional support from water and agricultural partners will also extend the campaign efforts.

MPCA says the campaign message will encourage landowners to:

-          Avoid applying chemicals and manure to lawns and fields when rain is forecast.

-          Stay clear of steep slopes and surface water locations.

-          Consult the University of Minnesota Extension's manure management website to calculate best application rates for fields.

