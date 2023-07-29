New boutique opens in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A boutique had its grand opening today. At Malika Malika, the Minority Owned Business Network helped the owner, Omnya Mohamed, cut a red ribbon to celebrate the occasion. Attendees could check out the store's dresses as well as their cute, crocheted items. They could also get their hair braided by one of the store's five braiders. If they had their kids with them, they could leave them close by in a play area.
“I’m honestly nervous, and I think I’m always going to be nervous cuz I just don’t know what this would take us, but I’m so excited. We’ve worked so hard, and we’re really just ready to get started and get going," Mohamed said.
The store will start selling shoes sometime in late September.