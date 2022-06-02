New bishop hired for Diocese of Winona-Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new chapter is coming for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Today it was announced Rev. Robert Barron will become its ninth bishop.
Barron comes from California where he is the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles but he is no stranger to the Midwest.
Barron was born in Chicago and grew up in Detroit. He returned to Illinois to spend some of his childhood there and study Mundelein Seminary in Chicago. He also studied at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC and became a priest in 1986.
Barron was appointed by Pope Francis and will be replacing Bishop John Quinn. Quinn will be retiring soon after spending 13 years as Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
He is hoping to work more with younger people.
"My whole ministry is Word on Fire which is my media ministry which is geared towards that age group. Everything we do through YouTube, through Facebook and other forms of social media is meant to reach out to them," explains Barron. "So we do it by beginning with the culture with movies and music and what people are talking about but also doing apologetics by answering the questions young people have must be a major occupation of mine for the past 20 years."
Barron also tells KIMT News 3 he's very passionate about spreading the word God, especially to those who've left the church or want to learn more about the Catholic faith. He is also passionate about helping the marginalized and the poor and plans to finds way to do so.
Barron's installation is July 29.