New bill that would eliminate the tax on social security introduced in the Minnesota legislature

MINNESOTA-State Sen. Carla Nelson introduced a bill on Monday that would eliminate the tax on social security income.
The measure was included in the legislature's major tax bill from 2022 but failed to clear the house.
If approved by a DFL controlled legislature in the 2023 session, then Minnesotans could save around $1,200 on their tax bill but it would erase $500,000 million dollars in revenue for the state, according to the Department of Revenue.
Minnesota started taxing social security income in 1985 in order to conform with federal tax regulation, which started it in 1983, according to a Minnesota House Research Department report from 2020.
Nelson said the tax on social security income is the number one issue raised by her constituents.
"I have many people who stop me along the ways when I am home on the weekends to talk about issues of state importance to them and by and far, by and far the most important thing is social security benefits," Nelson said.
Minnesota is one of 12 states that taxes social security income.