New bike law adopted in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A recent transportation bill signed into Minnesota law legalizes what is know as the ‘Idaho Stop’.
The ‘Idaho Stop’ is a cyclist action of rolling through a stop sign when there is no traffic at an intersection. You may remember doing this as a kid while riding through a neighborhood with your friends or parents on a trip to the park.
Nick Miller, a board member of ‘We Bike Rochester’, says “I think it improves safety honestly for all users. On a bicycle probably the most difficult transition point is coming to a complete stop because unlike a car where you're pressing a pedal to generate your momentum the bicyclists themselves have to generate the force.”
Before you hit the road with your bike, don’t forget that this new law comes into effect on August 1st, so you may have to wait before you can roll through an intersection.
With this improvement in safety for Minnesota cyclists we may see more bikes on the road this summer.