New 'Beyond The Dirt' Podcast from Cresco Talks Conservation for Farmers

CRESCO, IA - It might seem that soil and water conservation, and all the paperwork alongside that, would be an instant bore. But two Howard County men are trying to prove the contrary.
Hunter Slifka and Neil Shaffer both work for the Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District, and now they have also both started a new podcast 'Beyond The Dirt' on what exactly it is they do and why it is important.
Despite the at times heavy content in the podcast, they hope to keep it light and fun.
"When we say it's raw an uncut footage it truly is. We sit down every morning at 6 am and we really know where we are going to end up," says Hunter Slifka, the watershed project coordinator for the Tukrey River headwaters.
Slifka's job involves spending time outside surveying the land to better conserve the soil and water health of his watershed. This includes helping and informing farmers about what sustainable practices might be available and beneficial for them.
"We wanted to provide those farmers who are sitting in the combines this fall to have something to listen to other than just the radio, and something they can relate to."
Whether it's cover crops, CRP programs, or streambank stabilization, Slifka wants to continue to educate his community on what he does and why it's important. Currently, about a third of farmland in his watershed district is using cover crops to help improve soil health. In September, Slifka was awarded the Outstanding Watershed Project in Iowa for 2021.
'Beyond The Dirt' is available wherever you find your podcasts, and a new episode is recorded every Tuesday morning.